Alastair Cook
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|291
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|12472
|High Score
|294
|Average
|45.35
|Strike Rate
|46.95
|100s
|33
|50s
|57
|6s
|11
|4s
|1442
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|92
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|3204
|High Score
|137
|Average
|36.40
|Strike Rate
|77.13
|100s
|5
|50s
|19
|6s
|10
|4s
|363
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|61
|High Score
|26
|Average
|15.25
|Strike Rate
|112.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|10
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|892
|High Score
|100
|Average
|31.85
|Strike Rate
|127.61
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|15
|4s
|95
|Matches
|178
|Innings
|176
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|6510
|High Score
|137
|Average
|39.93
|Strike Rate
|80.46
|100s
|13
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|334
|Innings
|586
|Not Out
|44
|Runs
|25576
|High Score
|294
|Average
|47.18
|Strike Rate
|50.51
|100s
|73
|50s
|118
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|7.00
|econ
|2.33
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|178
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|334
|Innings
|0
|overs
|49
|Runs
|224
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.00
|econ
|4.57
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0