Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches161
Innings291
Not Out16
Runs12472
High Score294
Average45.35
Strike Rate46.95
100s33
50s57
6s11
4s1442
Matches92
Innings92
Not Out4
Runs3204
High Score137
Average36.40
Strike Rate77.13
100s5
50s19
6s10
4s363
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs61
High Score26
Average15.25
Strike Rate112.96
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s10
Matches32
Innings30
Not Out2
Runs892
High Score100
Average31.85
Strike Rate127.61
100s1
50s5
6s15
4s95
Matches178
Innings176
Not Out13
Runs6510
High Score137
Average39.93
Strike Rate80.46
100s13
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches334
Innings586
Not Out44
Runs25576
High Score294
Average47.18
Strike Rate50.51
100s73
50s118
6s0
4s0
Matches161
Innings2
overs3
Runs7
wickets1
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average7.00
econ2.33
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches92
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches178
Innings0
overs3
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches334
Innings0
overs49
Runs224
wickets7
bestinning3/13
bestmatch
Average32.00
econ4.57
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
