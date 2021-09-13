BJ Watling
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 1 month15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|117
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|3790
|High Score
|205
|Average
|37.52
|Strike Rate
|42.61
|100s
|8
|50s
|19
|6s
|8
|4s
|429
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|573
|High Score
|96
|Average
|24.91
|Strike Rate
|68.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|3
|4s
|58
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|38
|High Score
|22
|Average
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|65.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1255
|High Score
|75
|Average
|24.60
|Strike Rate
|108.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|17
|4s
|109
|Matches
|133
|Innings
|125
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|4181
|High Score
|145
|Average
|37.66
|Strike Rate
|73.76
|100s
|8
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|175
|Innings
|292
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|10013
|High Score
|205
|Average
|38.96
|Strike Rate
|44.42
|100s
|18
|50s
|59
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|75
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|67
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|133
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|175
|Innings
|0
|overs
|9.5
|Runs
|40
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|29.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0