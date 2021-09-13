                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
BJ Watling

BJ Watling
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born
Age37 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches75
Innings117
Not Out16
Runs3790
High Score205
Average37.52
Strike Rate42.61
100s8
50s19
6s8
4s429
Matches28
Innings25
Not Out2
Runs573
High Score96
Average24.91
Strike Rate68.37
100s0
50s5
6s3
4s58
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs38
High Score22
Average9.50
Strike Rate65.51
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches67
Innings60
Not Out9
Runs1255
High Score75
Average24.60
Strike Rate108.94
100s0
50s6
6s17
4s109
Matches133
Innings125
Not Out14
Runs4181
High Score145
Average37.66
Strike Rate73.76
100s8
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches175
Innings292
Not Out35
Runs10013
High Score205
Average38.96
Strike Rate44.42
100s18
50s59
6s0
4s0
Matches75
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches67
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches133
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches175
Innings0
overs9.5
Runs40
wickets2
bestinning2/31
bestmatch2/31
Average20.00
econ4.06
Strike Rate29.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
