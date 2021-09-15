                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shane Dowrich

Shane Dowrich
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age30 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches35
Innings62
Not Out8
Runs1570
High Score125
Average29.07
Strike Rate46.99
100s3
50s9
6s11
4s178
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs6
High Score6
Average6.00
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches29
Innings23
Not Out3
Runs321
High Score38
Average16.05
Strike Rate84.69
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s28
Matches39
Innings32
Not Out4
Runs480
High Score48
Average17.14
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches115
Innings177
Not Out28
Runs4956
High Score131
Average33.26
Strike Rate
100s7
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches35
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
