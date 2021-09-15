Shane Dowrich
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|62
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1570
|High Score
|125
|Average
|29.07
|Strike Rate
|46.99
|100s
|3
|50s
|9
|6s
|11
|4s
|178
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|321
|High Score
|38
|Average
|16.05
|Strike Rate
|84.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|28
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|480
|High Score
|48
|Average
|17.14
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|177
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|4956
|High Score
|131
|Average
|33.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0