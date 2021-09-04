                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 6 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches96
Innings164
Not Out9
Runs6792
High Score206
Average43.81
Strike Rate44.15
100s18
50s33
6s15
4s816
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs51
High Score27
Average10.20
Strike Rate39.23
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches64
Innings56
Not Out10
Runs1356
High Score100
Average29.47
Strike Rate109.35
100s1
50s7
6s20
4s158
Matches111
Innings109
Not Out21
Runs5059
High Score174
Average57.48
Strike Rate
100s14
50s31
6s0
4s0
Matches235
Innings389
Not Out42
Runs18121
High Score352
Average52.22
Strike Rate
100s55
50s71
6s0
4s0
Matches96
Innings1
overs1
Runs2
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches111
Innings1
overs1
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches235
Innings22
overs42.5
Runs165
wickets6
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average27.50
econ3.85
Strike Rate42.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

