Cheteshwar Pujara
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|164
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|6792
|High Score
|206
|Average
|43.81
|Strike Rate
|44.15
|100s
|18
|50s
|33
|6s
|15
|4s
|816
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|27
|Average
|10.20
|Strike Rate
|39.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1356
|High Score
|100
|Average
|29.47
|Strike Rate
|109.35
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|20
|4s
|158
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|109
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|5059
|High Score
|174
|Average
|57.48
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|31
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|389
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|18121
|High Score
|352
|Average
|52.22
|Strike Rate
|100s
|55
|50s
|71
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|22
|overs
|42.5
|Runs
|165
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|42.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0