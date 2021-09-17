Craig Wallace
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 1 month27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|574
|High Score
|58
|Average
|21.25
|Strike Rate
|91.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|12
|4s
|47
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|173
|High Score
|27
|Average
|17.30
|Strike Rate
|107.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|15
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|371
|High Score
|72
|Average
|26.50
|Strike Rate
|121.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|30
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|916
|High Score
|58
|Average
|18.69
|Strike Rate
|84.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|18
|4s
|77
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|191
|High Score
|35
|Average
|17.36
|Strike Rate
|43.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|26
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0