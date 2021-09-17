                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Craig Wallace
NationalityScotland
Role
Born
Age32 years, 1 month27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches32
Innings28
Not Out1
Runs574
High Score58
Average21.25
Strike Rate91.11
100s0
50s4
6s12
4s47
Matches21
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs173
High Score27
Average17.30
Strike Rate107.45
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s15
Matches33
Innings26
Not Out12
Runs371
High Score72
Average26.50
Strike Rate121.24
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s30
Matches66
Innings54
Not Out5
Runs916
High Score58
Average18.69
Strike Rate84.73
100s0
50s4
6s18
4s77
Matches8
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs191
High Score35
Average17.36
Strike Rate43.60
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s26
Matches32
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
