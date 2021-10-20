                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ruvindu Gunasekera

Ruvindu Gunasekera
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 1 month4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out0
Runs455
High Score72
Average23.94
Strike Rate67.20
100s0
50s6
6s11
4s40
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs202
High Score65
Average25.25
Strike Rate107.44
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s23
Matches41
Innings41
Not Out3
Runs1165
High Score95
Average30.65
Strike Rate112.66
100s0
50s9
6s41
4s104
Matches68
Innings68
Not Out1
Runs1683
High Score111
Average25.11
Strike Rate70.27
100s2
50s13
6s48
4s147
Matches24
Innings43
Not Out1
Runs1123
High Score150
Average26.73
Strike Rate63.77
100s2
50s7
6s30
4s119
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings5
overs18
Runs127
wickets8
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average15.87
econ7.05
Strike Rate13.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings19
overs62.5
Runs396
wickets13
bestinning4/37
bestmatch4/37
Average30.46
econ6.30
Strike Rate29.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings17
overs104.2
Runs384
wickets13
bestinning4/34
bestmatch5/48
Average29.53
econ3.68
Strike Rate48.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.