Ruvindu Gunasekera
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 1 month4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|455
|High Score
|72
|Average
|23.94
|Strike Rate
|67.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|11
|4s
|40
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|202
|High Score
|65
|Average
|25.25
|Strike Rate
|107.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|23
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1165
|High Score
|95
|Average
|30.65
|Strike Rate
|112.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|41
|4s
|104
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1683
|High Score
|111
|Average
|25.11
|Strike Rate
|70.27
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|48
|4s
|147
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1123
|High Score
|150
|Average
|26.73
|Strike Rate
|63.77
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|30
|4s
|119
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|5
|overs
|18
|Runs
|127
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|15.87
|econ
|7.05
|Strike Rate
|13.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|19
|overs
|62.5
|Runs
|396
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/37
|bestmatch
|4/37
|Average
|30.46
|econ
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|29.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|17
|overs
|104.2
|Runs
|384
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|5/48
|Average
|29.53
|econ
|3.68
|Strike Rate
|48.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0