Nicolaas Scholtz
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 9 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|588
|High Score
|52
|Average
|15.89
|Strike Rate
|97.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|27
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|92
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|1788
|High Score
|99
|Average
|24.16
|Strike Rate
|76.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|36
|4s
|126
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|149
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|3321
|High Score
|150
|Average
|25.54
|Strike Rate
|48.06
|100s
|3
|50s
|16
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|20
|overs
|56.2
|Runs
|433
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|5/13
|bestmatch
|5/13
|Average
|28.86
|econ
|7.68
|Strike Rate
|22.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|56
|overs
|314.1
|Runs
|1563
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|4/38
|bestmatch
|4/38
|Average
|37.21
|econ
|4.97
|Strike Rate
|44.80
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|0
|overs
|549.2
|Runs
|1962
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|5/103
|bestmatch
|Average
|39.24
|econ
|3.57
|Strike Rate
|65.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0