Nicolaas Scholtz

Nicolaas Scholtz
NationalityNamibia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches55
Innings46
Not Out9
Runs588
High Score52
Average15.89
Strike Rate97.83
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s27
Matches103
Innings92
Not Out18
Runs1788
High Score99
Average24.16
Strike Rate76.70
100s0
50s9
6s36
4s126
Matches88
Innings149
Not Out19
Runs3321
High Score150
Average25.54
Strike Rate48.06
100s3
50s16
6s0
4s0
Matches55
Innings20
overs56.2
Runs433
wickets15
bestinning5/13
bestmatch5/13
Average28.86
econ7.68
Strike Rate22.50
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches103
Innings56
overs314.1
Runs1563
wickets42
bestinning4/38
bestmatch4/38
Average37.21
econ4.97
Strike Rate44.80
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings0
overs549.2
Runs1962
wickets50
bestinning5/103
bestmatch
Average39.24
econ3.57
Strike Rate65.9
4W2
5W1
10W0
