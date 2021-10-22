Jason Davidson
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|10
|Average
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|38
|High Score
|30
|Average
|12.66
|Strike Rate
|57.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|113
|High Score
|63
|Average
|12.55
|Strike Rate
|48.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|overs
|20
|Runs
|133
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/7
|bestmatch
|3/7
|Average
|14.77
|econ
|6.65
|Strike Rate
|13.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|overs
|19
|Runs
|115
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|57.50
|econ
|6.05
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|overs
|133
|Runs
|501
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/63
|bestmatch
|5/115
|Average
|27.83
|econ
|3.76
|Strike Rate
|44.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0