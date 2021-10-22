                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jason Davidson

Jason Davidson
NationalityNamibia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches8
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs10
High Score10
Average
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs38
High Score30
Average12.66
Strike Rate57.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches7
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs113
High Score63
Average12.55
Strike Rate48.49
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s10
Matches8
Innings7
overs20
Runs133
wickets9
bestinning3/7
bestmatch3/7
Average14.77
econ6.65
Strike Rate13.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings4
overs19
Runs115
wickets2
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average57.50
econ6.05
Strike Rate57.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings13
overs133
Runs501
wickets18
bestinning3/63
bestmatch5/115
Average27.83
econ3.76
Strike Rate44.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
