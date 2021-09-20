Mohammad Nadeem
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|439
|High Score
|69
|Average
|33.76
|Strike Rate
|60.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|6
|4s
|26
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|31
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|92.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|10
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|175
|High Score
|31
|Average
|12.50
|Strike Rate
|95.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|10
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|789
|High Score
|69
|Average
|31.56
|Strike Rate
|58.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|9
|4s
|51
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|20
|overs
|105.4
|Runs
|579
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/43
|bestmatch
|3/43
|Average
|34.05
|econ
|5.47
|Strike Rate
|37.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|91.3
|Runs
|644
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|26.83
|econ
|7.03
|Strike Rate
|22.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|99.3
|Runs
|702
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|7.05
|Strike Rate
|22.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|34
|overs
|181.2
|Runs
|928
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|4/47
|bestmatch
|4/47
|Average
|29.00
|econ
|5.11
|Strike Rate
|34.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0