Mohammad Nadeem

Mohammad Nadeem
NationalityOman
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age39 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches25
Innings21
Not Out8
Runs439
High Score69
Average33.76
Strike Rate60.38
100s0
50s3
6s6
4s26
Matches30
Innings18
Not Out4
Runs168
High Score31
Average12.00
Strike Rate92.81
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s10
Matches33
Innings19
Not Out5
Runs175
High Score31
Average12.50
Strike Rate95.62
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s10
Matches41
Innings36
Not Out11
Runs789
High Score69
Average31.56
Strike Rate58.40
100s0
50s5
6s9
4s51
Matches25
Innings20
overs105.4
Runs579
wickets17
bestinning3/43
bestmatch3/43
Average34.05
econ5.47
Strike Rate37.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs91.3
Runs644
wickets24
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average26.83
econ7.03
Strike Rate22.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings33
overs99.3
Runs702
wickets26
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average27.00
econ7.05
Strike Rate22.9
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings34
overs181.2
Runs928
wickets32
bestinning4/47
bestmatch4/47
Average29.00
econ5.11
Strike Rate34.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
