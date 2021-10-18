Kila Pala
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 3 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|41
|High Score
|22
|Average
|41.00
|Strike Rate
|136.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|219
|High Score
|57
|Average
|19.90
|Strike Rate
|116.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|10
|4s
|16
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|106
|High Score
|56
|Average
|26.50
|Strike Rate
|106.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|18
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0