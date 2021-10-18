                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kila Pala

Kila Pala
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 3 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs41
High Score22
Average41.00
Strike Rate136.66
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out1
Runs219
High Score57
Average19.90
Strike Rate116.48
100s0
50s1
6s10
4s16
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs106
High Score56
Average26.50
Strike Rate106.00
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s18
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
