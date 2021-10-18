                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Pipi Raho

Pipi Raho
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 5 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs10
High Score8
Average
Strike Rate166.66
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches7
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs17
High Score8
Average17.00
Strike Rate106.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches6
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs11
High Score9
Average5.50
Strike Rate52.38
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches1
Innings1
overs7.3
Runs32
wickets2
bestinning2/32
bestmatch2/32
Average16.00
econ4.26
Strike Rate22.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs3
Runs20
wickets3
bestinning3/11
bestmatch3/11
Average6.66
econ6.66
Strike Rate6.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs18
Runs126
wickets9
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average14.00
econ7.00
Strike Rate12.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs46.3
Runs237
wickets9
bestinning2/25
bestmatch2/25
Average26.33
econ5.09
Strike Rate31.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.