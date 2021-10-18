Pipi Raho
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 5 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|8
|Average
|Strike Rate
|166.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|8
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|106.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|9
|Average
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|52.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|7.3
|Runs
|32
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/32
|bestmatch
|2/32
|Average
|16.00
|econ
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|22.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|20
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|3/11
|Average
|6.66
|econ
|6.66
|Strike Rate
|6.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|18
|Runs
|126
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|14.00
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|12.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|46.3
|Runs
|237
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/25
|bestmatch
|2/25
|Average
|26.33
|econ
|5.09
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0