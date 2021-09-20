Sese Bau
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 2 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|582
|High Score
|59
|Average
|17.11
|Strike Rate
|57.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|42
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|695
|High Score
|59
|Average
|24.82
|Strike Rate
|108.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|25
|4s
|43
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|721
|High Score
|59
|Average
|24.86
|Strike Rate
|107.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|26
|4s
|44
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|995
|High Score
|80
|Average
|21.17
|Strike Rate
|61.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|12
|4s
|79
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|227
|High Score
|51
|Average
|20.63
|Strike Rate
|46.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|26
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|12
|overs
|58
|Runs
|259
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/35
|bestmatch
|2/35
|Average
|64.75
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|87.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|17
|overs
|29
|Runs
|189
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|6.51
|Strike Rate
|24.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|17
|overs
|29
|Runs
|189
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/4
|bestmatch
|2/4
|Average
|27.00
|econ
|6.51
|Strike Rate
|24.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|19
|overs
|103
|Runs
|434
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|2/35
|bestmatch
|2/35
|Average
|48.22
|econ
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|68.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|3
|overs
|28
|Runs
|97
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/50
|bestmatch
|2/50
|Average
|48.50
|econ
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|84.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0