Sese Bau

Sese Bau
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 2 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches36
Innings36
Not Out2
Runs582
High Score59
Average17.11
Strike Rate57.17
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s42
Matches40
Innings33
Not Out5
Runs695
High Score59
Average24.82
Strike Rate108.93
100s0
50s1
6s25
4s43
Matches41
Innings34
Not Out5
Runs721
High Score59
Average24.86
Strike Rate107.77
100s0
50s1
6s26
4s44
Matches50
Innings50
Not Out3
Runs995
High Score80
Average21.17
Strike Rate61.23
100s0
50s4
6s12
4s79
Matches6
Innings12
Not Out1
Runs227
High Score51
Average20.63
Strike Rate46.61
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s26
Matches36
Innings12
overs58
Runs259
wickets4
bestinning2/35
bestmatch2/35
Average64.75
econ4.46
Strike Rate87.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings17
overs29
Runs189
wickets7
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average27.00
econ6.51
Strike Rate24.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings17
overs29
Runs189
wickets7
bestinning2/4
bestmatch2/4
Average27.00
econ6.51
Strike Rate24.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings19
overs103
Runs434
wickets9
bestinning2/35
bestmatch2/35
Average48.22
econ4.21
Strike Rate68.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings3
overs28
Runs97
wickets2
bestinning2/50
bestmatch2/50
Average48.50
econ3.46
Strike Rate84.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

