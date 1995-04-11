                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 4 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out1
Runs630
High Score121
Average39.37
Strike Rate75.72
100s1
50s5
6s11
4s45
Matches38
Innings36
Not Out9
Runs927
High Score100
Average34.33
Strike Rate131.48
100s1
50s7
6s36
4s73
Matches93
Innings77
Not Out14
Runs1477
High Score100
Average23.44
Strike Rate121.56
100s1
50s8
6s58
4s113
Matches74
Innings68
Not Out9
Runs2047
High Score121
Average34.69
Strike Rate76.26
100s1
50s16
6s42
4s148
Matches38
Innings68
Not Out6
Runs1255
High Score192
Average20.24
Strike Rate44.12
100s1
50s3
6s13
4s149
Matches17
Innings8
overs38
Runs182
wickets5
bestinning3/56
bestmatch3/56
Average36.40
econ4.78
Strike Rate45.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings19
overs54.1
Runs295
wickets19
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average15.52
econ5.44
Strike Rate17.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches93
Innings27
overs71.1
Runs449
wickets23
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average19.52
econ6.30
Strike Rate18.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings17
overs72.3
Runs338
wickets12
bestinning3/56
bestmatch3/56
Average28.16
econ4.66
Strike Rate36.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings7
overs24.2
Runs104
wickets2
bestinning2/46
bestmatch2/46
Average52.00
econ4.27
Strike Rate73.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
