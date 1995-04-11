Gerhard Erasmus
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 4 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|630
|High Score
|121
|Average
|39.37
|Strike Rate
|75.72
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|11
|4s
|45
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|927
|High Score
|100
|Average
|34.33
|Strike Rate
|131.48
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|36
|4s
|73
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1477
|High Score
|100
|Average
|23.44
|Strike Rate
|121.56
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|58
|4s
|113
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2047
|High Score
|121
|Average
|34.69
|Strike Rate
|76.26
|100s
|1
|50s
|16
|6s
|42
|4s
|148
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1255
|High Score
|192
|Average
|20.24
|Strike Rate
|44.12
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|13
|4s
|149
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|8
|overs
|38
|Runs
|182
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/56
|bestmatch
|3/56
|Average
|36.40
|econ
|4.78
|Strike Rate
|45.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|19
|overs
|54.1
|Runs
|295
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|15.52
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|27
|overs
|71.1
|Runs
|449
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|19.52
|econ
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|17
|overs
|72.3
|Runs
|338
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/56
|bestmatch
|3/56
|Average
|28.16
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|36.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|7
|overs
|24.2
|Runs
|104
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/46
|bestmatch
|2/46
|Average
|52.00
|econ
|4.27
|Strike Rate
|73.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0