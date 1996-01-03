                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Michau du Preez

Michau du Preez
NationalityNamibia
Role
Born
Age26 years, 7 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs4
High Score4
Average4.00
Strike Rate28.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs62
High Score33
Average
Strike Rate106.89
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches12
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs250
High Score72
Average41.66
Strike Rate119.04
100s0
50s2
6s9
4s20
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out0
Runs255
High Score51
Average17.00
Strike Rate63.74
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s14
Matches25
Innings48
Not Out2
Runs623
High Score62
Average13.54
Strike Rate36.45
100s0
50s4
6s8
4s68
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings3
overs8
Runs36
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings10
overs32
Runs143
wickets1
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average143.00
econ4.46
Strike Rate192.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
