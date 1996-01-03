Michau du Preez
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 7 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|28.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|33
|Average
|Strike Rate
|106.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|250
|High Score
|72
|Average
|41.66
|Strike Rate
|119.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|9
|4s
|20
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|255
|High Score
|51
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|63.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|14
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|623
|High Score
|62
|Average
|13.54
|Strike Rate
|36.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|8
|4s
|68
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|3
|overs
|8
|Runs
|36
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|10
|overs
|32
|Runs
|143
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|143.00
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|192.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0