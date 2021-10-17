Vani Morea
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 5 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|313
|High Score
|65
|Average
|26.08
|Strike Rate
|68.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|4
|4s
|24
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|35
|High Score
|19
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|79.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|49
|Average
|18.66
|Strike Rate
|113.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|15
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|778
|High Score
|102
|Average
|35.36
|Strike Rate
|66.15
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|11
|4s
|62
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|249
|High Score
|61
|Average
|20.75
|Strike Rate
|66.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|35
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|3
|overs
|6
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/12
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|18.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|4
|overs
|7
|Runs
|45
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0