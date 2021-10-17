                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Vani Morea

Vani Morea
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 5 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs313
High Score65
Average26.08
Strike Rate68.04
100s0
50s3
6s4
4s24
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs35
High Score19
Average7.00
Strike Rate79.54
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs168
High Score49
Average18.66
Strike Rate113.51
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s15
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out5
Runs778
High Score102
Average35.36
Strike Rate66.15
100s1
50s7
6s11
4s62
Matches6
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs249
High Score61
Average20.75
Strike Rate66.75
100s0
50s2
6s1
4s35
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings3
overs6
Runs44
wickets2
bestinning1/12
bestmatch1/12
Average22.00
econ7.33
Strike Rate18.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings4
overs7
Runs45
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.42
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
