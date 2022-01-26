Ryan Sidebottom
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 7 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|313
|High Score
|31
|Average
|15.65
|Strike Rate
|34.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|37
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|133
|High Score
|24
|Average
|13.30
|Strike Rate
|68.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|11
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|140
|High Score
|17
|Average
|17.50
|Strike Rate
|101.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|11
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|552
|High Score
|32
|Average
|11.04
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|230
|Innings
|284
|Not Out
|91
|Runs
|2684
|High Score
|61
|Average
|13.90
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|36
|overs
|802
|Runs
|2231
|wickets
|79
|bestinning
|7/47
|bestmatch
|10/139
|Average
|28.24
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|60.9
|4W
|5
|5W
|5
|10W
|1
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|212.5
|Runs
|1039
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|35.82
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|44.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|61.1
|Runs
|437
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|7.14
|Strike Rate
|15.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|85
|overs
|299.3
|Runs
|2149
|wickets
|93
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|23.10
|econ
|7.17
|Strike Rate
|19.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|186
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1371
|Runs
|6134
|wickets
|198
|bestinning
|6/40
|bestmatch
|6/40
|Average
|30.97
|econ
|4.47
|Strike Rate
|41.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|230
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6534
|Runs
|18138
|wickets
|762
|bestinning
|7/37
|bestmatch
|Average
|23.80
|econ
|2.77
|Strike Rate
|51.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|31
|10W
|4