Ryan Sidebottom

Ryan Sidebottom
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age44 years, 7 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches22
Innings31
Not Out11
Runs313
High Score31
Average15.65
Strike Rate34.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s37
Matches25
Innings18
Not Out8
Runs133
High Score24
Average13.30
Strike Rate68.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s11
Matches18
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs5
High Score5
Average
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches85
Innings26
Not Out18
Runs140
High Score17
Average17.50
Strike Rate101.44
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s11
Matches186
Innings89
Not Out39
Runs552
High Score32
Average11.04
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches230
Innings284
Not Out91
Runs2684
High Score61
Average13.90
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches22
Innings36
overs802
Runs2231
wickets79
bestinning7/47
bestmatch10/139
Average28.24
econ2.78
Strike Rate60.9
4W5
5W5
10W1
Matches25
Innings25
overs212.5
Runs1039
wickets29
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average35.82
econ4.88
Strike Rate44.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs61.1
Runs437
wickets23
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average19.00
econ7.14
Strike Rate15.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings85
overs299.3
Runs2149
wickets93
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average23.10
econ7.17
Strike Rate19.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches186
Innings0
overs1371
Runs6134
wickets198
bestinning6/40
bestmatch6/40
Average30.97
econ4.47
Strike Rate41.5
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches230
Innings0
overs6534
Runs18138
wickets762
bestinning7/37
bestmatch
Average23.80
econ2.77
Strike Rate51.4
4W0
5W31
10W4
