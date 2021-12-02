                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tom Abell

Tom Abell
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 5 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches71
Innings64
Not Out14
Runs1686
High Score101
Average33.72
Strike Rate142.15
100s1
50s10
6s42
4s159
Matches26
Innings22
Not Out1
Runs649
High Score106
Average30.90
Strike Rate79.33
100s1
50s1
6s1
4s63
Matches103
Innings183
Not Out18
Runs5670
High Score150
Average34.36
Strike Rate49.10
100s11
50s31
6s11
4s773
Matches71
Innings8
overs10
Runs100
wickets2
bestinning1/11
bestmatch1/11
Average50.00
econ10.00
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings2
overs6
Runs26
wickets2
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average13.00
econ4.33
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings66
overs484.3
Runs1688
wickets56
bestinning4/39
bestmatch6/70
Average30.14
econ3.48
Strike Rate51.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
