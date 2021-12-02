Tom Abell
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1686
|High Score
|101
|Average
|33.72
|Strike Rate
|142.15
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|42
|4s
|159
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|649
|High Score
|106
|Average
|30.90
|Strike Rate
|79.33
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|63
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|5670
|High Score
|150
|Average
|34.36
|Strike Rate
|49.10
|100s
|11
|50s
|31
|6s
|11
|4s
|773
|Matches
|71
|Innings
|8
|overs
|10
|Runs
|100
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|1/11
|Average
|50.00
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|2
|overs
|6
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|66
|overs
|484.3
|Runs
|1688
|wickets
|56
|bestinning
|4/39
|bestmatch
|6/70
|Average
|30.14
|econ
|3.48
|Strike Rate
|51.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0