Benny Howell
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|2335
|High Score
|57
|Average
|23.35
|Strike Rate
|132.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|91
|4s
|167
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|2090
|High Score
|122
|Average
|35.42
|Strike Rate
|91.14
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|55
|4s
|141
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3378
|High Score
|163
|Average
|27.46
|Strike Rate
|54.35
|100s
|2
|50s
|18
|6s
|42
|4s
|405
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|157
|overs
|554.5
|Runs
|3985
|wickets
|180
|bestinning
|5/18
|bestmatch
|5/18
|Average
|22.13
|econ
|7.18
|Strike Rate
|18.4
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|69
|overs
|517.1
|Runs
|2698
|wickets
|79
|bestinning
|3/37
|bestmatch
|3/37
|Average
|34.15
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|39.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|103
|overs
|1075.5
|Runs
|3222
|wickets
|96
|bestinning
|5/57
|bestmatch
|8/96
|Average
|33.56
|econ
|2.99
|Strike Rate
|67.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0