                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Benny Howell

Benny Howell
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches176
Innings145
Not Out45
Runs2335
High Score57
Average23.35
Strike Rate132.14
100s0
50s6
6s91
4s167
Matches87
Innings73
Not Out14
Runs2090
High Score122
Average35.42
Strike Rate91.14
100s1
50s13
6s55
4s141
Matches86
Innings136
Not Out13
Runs3378
High Score163
Average27.46
Strike Rate54.35
100s2
50s18
6s42
4s405
Matches176
Innings157
overs554.5
Runs3985
wickets180
bestinning5/18
bestmatch5/18
Average22.13
econ7.18
Strike Rate18.4
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches87
Innings69
overs517.1
Runs2698
wickets79
bestinning3/37
bestmatch3/37
Average34.15
econ5.21
Strike Rate39.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings103
overs1075.5
Runs3222
wickets96
bestinning5/57
bestmatch8/96
Average33.56
econ2.99
Strike Rate67.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.