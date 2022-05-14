                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
David Payne

David Payne
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 6 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches123
Innings30
Not Out15
Runs64
High Score10
Average4.26
Strike Rate84.21
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches68
Innings28
Not Out17
Runs211
High Score40
Average19.18
Strike Rate85.42
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s21
Matches112
Innings137
Not Out45
Runs1761
High Score67
Average19.14
Strike Rate46.51
100s0
50s6
6s13
4s231
Matches1
Innings1
overs9
Runs38
wickets1
bestinning1/38
bestmatch1/38
Average38.00
econ4.22
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches123
Innings121
overs409.5
Runs3473
wickets154
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average22.55
econ8.47
Strike Rate15.9
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches68
Innings65
overs496.5
Runs2872
wickets111
bestinning7/29
bestmatch7/29
Average25.87
econ5.78
Strike Rate26.8
4W4
5W3
10W0
Matches112
Innings183
overs3043.3
Runs9440
wickets319
bestinning6/26
bestmatch11/87
Average29.59
econ3.10
Strike Rate57.2
4W14
5W6
10W1
