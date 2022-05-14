David Payne
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|64
|High Score
|10
|Average
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|84.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|211
|High Score
|40
|Average
|19.18
|Strike Rate
|85.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|21
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|137
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|1761
|High Score
|67
|Average
|19.14
|Strike Rate
|46.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|13
|4s
|231
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|9
|Runs
|38
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/38
|bestmatch
|1/38
|Average
|38.00
|econ
|4.22
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|123
|Innings
|121
|overs
|409.5
|Runs
|3473
|wickets
|154
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|22.55
|econ
|8.47
|Strike Rate
|15.9
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|65
|overs
|496.5
|Runs
|2872
|wickets
|111
|bestinning
|7/29
|bestmatch
|7/29
|Average
|25.87
|econ
|5.78
|Strike Rate
|26.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|183
|overs
|3043.3
|Runs
|9440
|wickets
|319
|bestinning
|6/26
|bestmatch
|11/87
|Average
|29.59
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|57.2
|4W
|14
|5W
|6
|10W
|1