Liam Norwell
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|2
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|16
|Average
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|69.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|119
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|1058
|High Score
|102
|Average
|14.29
|Strike Rate
|46.54
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|17
|4s
|138
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|24
|overs
|76.3
|Runs
|737
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|56.69
|econ
|9.63
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|overs
|215.1
|Runs
|1176
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|6/52
|bestmatch
|6/52
|Average
|35.63
|econ
|5.46
|Strike Rate
|39.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|150
|overs
|2619.5
|Runs
|8460
|wickets
|334
|bestinning
|8/43
|bestmatch
|10/65
|Average
|25.32
|econ
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|47.0
|4W
|18
|5W
|15
|10W
|3