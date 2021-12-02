                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Liam Norwell

Liam Norwell
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 7 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches26
Innings6
Not Out5
Runs5
High Score2
Average5.00
Strike Rate62.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches26
Innings14
Not Out4
Runs63
High Score16
Average6.30
Strike Rate69.23
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches90
Innings119
Not Out45
Runs1058
High Score102
Average14.29
Strike Rate46.54
100s1
50s2
6s17
4s138
Matches26
Innings24
overs76.3
Runs737
wickets13
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average56.69
econ9.63
Strike Rate35.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings26
overs215.1
Runs1176
wickets33
bestinning6/52
bestmatch6/52
Average35.63
econ5.46
Strike Rate39.1
4W0
5W2
10W0
Matches90
Innings150
overs2619.5
Runs8460
wickets334
bestinning8/43
bestmatch10/65
Average25.32
econ3.22
Strike Rate47.0
4W18
5W15
10W3
