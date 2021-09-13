Tushar Imran
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 8 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|89
|High Score
|28
|Average
|8.90
|Strike Rate
|33.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|12
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|574
|High Score
|65
|Average
|14.35
|Strike Rate
|59.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|67
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|103
|High Score
|45
|Average
|17.16
|Strike Rate
|104.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|7
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|167
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4439
|High Score
|106
|Average
|27.91
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|179
|Innings
|302
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|11922
|High Score
|220
|Average
|43.35
|Strike Rate
|100s
|32
|50s
|63
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|10
|Runs
|48
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|5
|overs
|21
|Runs
|103
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/24
|bestmatch
|1/24
|Average
|103.00
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|126.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|4
|overs
|5
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/8
|bestmatch
|1/8
|Average
|35.00
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|0
|overs
|239.2
|Runs
|1071
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|4/26
|bestmatch
|4/26
|Average
|39.66
|econ
|4.47
|Strike Rate
|53.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|179
|Innings
|0
|overs
|475.3
|Runs
|1525
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|Average
|50.83
|econ
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|95.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0