Tushar Imran

Tushar Imran
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 8 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs89
High Score28
Average8.90
Strike Rate33.84
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s12
Matches41
Innings40
Not Out0
Runs574
High Score65
Average14.35
Strike Rate59.17
100s0
50s2
6s1
4s67
Matches8
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs103
High Score45
Average17.16
Strike Rate104.04
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s7
Matches173
Innings167
Not Out8
Runs4439
High Score106
Average27.91
Strike Rate
100s1
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches179
Innings302
Not Out27
Runs11922
High Score220
Average43.35
Strike Rate
100s32
50s63
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings1
overs10
Runs48
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.80
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings5
overs21
Runs103
wickets1
bestinning1/24
bestmatch1/24
Average103.00
econ4.90
Strike Rate126.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings4
overs5
Runs35
wickets1
bestinning1/8
bestmatch1/8
Average35.00
econ7.00
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches173
Innings0
overs239.2
Runs1071
wickets27
bestinning4/26
bestmatch4/26
Average39.66
econ4.47
Strike Rate53.1
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches179
Innings0
overs475.3
Runs1525
wickets30
bestinning3/22
bestmatch
Average50.83
econ3.20
Strike Rate95.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
