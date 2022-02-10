Sharifullah
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|170
|High Score
|31
|Average
|14.16
|Strike Rate
|91.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|14
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|97
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|2036
|High Score
|82
|Average
|24.23
|Strike Rate
|77.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|11
|6s
|38
|4s
|146
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2648
|High Score
|113
|Average
|24.98
|Strike Rate
|54.54
|100s
|1
|50s
|17
|6s
|29
|4s
|282
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|27
|overs
|84
|Runs
|527
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|2/12
|bestmatch
|2/12
|Average
|19.51
|econ
|6.27
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|112
|overs
|861
|Runs
|3915
|wickets
|109
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|35.91
|econ
|4.54
|Strike Rate
|47.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|121
|overs
|1752.1
|Runs
|4932
|wickets
|166
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|8/89
|Average
|29.71
|econ
|2.81
|Strike Rate
|63.3
|4W
|8
|5W
|3
|10W
|0