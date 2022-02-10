                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sharifullah

Sharifullah
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age36 years, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches32
Innings24
Not Out12
Runs170
High Score31
Average14.16
Strike Rate91.89
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s14
Matches126
Innings97
Not Out13
Runs2036
High Score82
Average24.23
Strike Rate77.41
100s0
50s11
6s38
4s146
Matches78
Innings116
Not Out10
Runs2648
High Score113
Average24.98
Strike Rate54.54
100s1
50s17
6s29
4s282
Matches32
Innings27
overs84
Runs527
wickets27
bestinning2/12
bestmatch2/12
Average19.51
econ6.27
Strike Rate18.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings112
overs861
Runs3915
wickets109
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average35.91
econ4.54
Strike Rate47.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings121
overs1752.1
Runs4932
wickets166
bestinning5/34
bestmatch8/89
Average29.71
econ2.81
Strike Rate63.3
4W8
5W3
10W0
