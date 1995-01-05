                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shohidul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 7 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches46
Innings20
Not Out10
Runs62
High Score17
Average6.20
Strike Rate72.09
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches18
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs28
High Score10
Average2.54
Strike Rate38.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches35
Innings50
Not Out8
Runs775
High Score106
Average18.45
Strike Rate56.24
100s1
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs3.5
Runs33
wickets1
bestinning1/33
bestmatch1/33
Average33.00
econ8.60
Strike Rate23.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings46
overs157
Runs1263
wickets69
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average18.30
econ8.04
Strike Rate13.6
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs131.1
Runs678
wickets20
bestinning3/41
bestmatch3/41
Average33.90
econ5.16
Strike Rate39.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches35
Innings0
overs877.3
Runs2688
wickets93
bestinning7/48
bestmatch9/121
Average28.90
econ3.06
Strike Rate56.6
4W4
5W3
10W0
