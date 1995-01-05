Shohidul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|17
|Average
|6.20
|Strike Rate
|72.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|10
|Average
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|38.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|775
|High Score
|106
|Average
|18.45
|Strike Rate
|56.24
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3.5
|Runs
|33
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/33
|bestmatch
|1/33
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|46
|overs
|157
|Runs
|1263
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|18.30
|econ
|8.04
|Strike Rate
|13.6
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|131.1
|Runs
|678
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/41
|bestmatch
|3/41
|Average
|33.90
|econ
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|39.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|35
|Innings
|0
|overs
|877.3
|Runs
|2688
|wickets
|93
|bestinning
|7/48
|bestmatch
|9/121
|Average
|28.90
|econ
|3.06
|Strike Rate
|56.6
|4W
|4
|5W
|3
|10W
|0