Reeza Hendricks Career, Records, Biography & More

Reeza Hendricks
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2954187208144
Innings2953174200258
Not Out21201317
Runs7611645544069028130
High Score10283108181168
Average28.1831.6335.3236.9033.73
Strike Rate78.21130.55126.7786.5552.76
100S1041716
50S514393939
6S6321338954
4S781895347231153
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2954187208144
Innings 3193343
overs 7120120160.5
Runs 4721136641688
wickets 1042210
bestinning 1/131/93/182/25
bestmatch 1/131/93/182/25
Average 47.0034.0029.1368.80
econ 6.7121.006.805.344.27
Strike Rate 42.030.032.796.5
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
