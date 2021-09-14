Reeza Hendricks Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|29
|54
|187
|208
|144
|Innings
|29
|53
|174
|200
|258
|Not Out
|2
|1
|20
|13
|17
|Runs
|761
|1645
|5440
|6902
|8130
|High Score
|102
|83
|108
|181
|168
|Average
|28.18
|31.63
|35.32
|36.90
|33.73
|Strike Rate
|78.21
|130.55
|126.77
|86.55
|52.76
|100S
|1
|0
|4
|17
|16
|50S
|5
|14
|39
|39
|39
|6S
|6
|32
|133
|89
|54
|4S
|78
|189
|534
|723
|1153
|Matches
|29
|54
|187
|208
|144
|Innings
|3
|1
|9
|33
|43
|overs
|7
|1
|20
|120
|160.5
|Runs
|47
|21
|136
|641
|688
|wickets
|1
|0
|4
|22
|10
|bestinning
|1/13
|1/9
|3/18
|2/25
|bestmatch
|1/13
|1/9
|3/18
|2/25
|Average
|47.00
|34.00
|29.13
|68.80
|econ
|6.71
|21.00
|6.80
|5.34
|4.27
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|30.0
|32.7
|96.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0