Mohammad Sharif
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1106
|High Score
|0
|Average
|79.00
|Strike Rate
|117.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|10
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|424
|High Score
|0
|Average
|42.40
|Strike Rate
|49.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|586
|High Score
|0
|Average
|53.27
|Strike Rate
|36.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|4372
|High Score
|0
|Average
|23.63
|Strike Rate
|28.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|199
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|3222
|High Score
|147
|Average
|19.06
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|20
|overs
|275.1
|Runs
|122
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/98
|bestmatch
|4/98
|Average
|7.17
|econ
|4.01
|Strike Rate
|43.26
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|83.1
|Runs
|53
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/40
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|13.25
|econ
|5.09
|Strike Rate
|51.96
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|13
|overs
|67.3
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|9.71
|econ
|8.68
|Strike Rate
|86.07
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|119
|Innings
|88
|overs
|892
|Runs
|1029
|wickets
|185
|bestinning
|6/33
|bestmatch
|6/33
|Average
|15.35
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|132
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3237.5
|Runs
|11017
|wickets
|393
|bestinning
|6/24
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.03
|econ
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|49.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|15
|10W
|3