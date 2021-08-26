                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mohammad Sharif

Mohammad Sharif
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age38 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches10
Innings11
Not Out3
Runs1106
High Score0
Average79.00
Strike Rate117.90
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s10
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs424
High Score0
Average42.40
Strike Rate49.90
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches22
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs586
High Score0
Average53.27
Strike Rate36.80
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches119
Innings0
Not Out21
Runs4372
High Score0
Average23.63
Strike Rate28.90
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches132
Innings199
Not Out30
Runs3222
High Score147
Average19.06
Strike Rate
100s1
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings20
overs275.1
Runs122
wickets14
bestinning4/98
bestmatch4/98
Average7.17
econ4.01
Strike Rate43.26
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs83.1
Runs53
wickets10
bestinning3/40
bestmatch3/40
Average13.25
econ5.09
Strike Rate51.96
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings13
overs67.3
Runs68
wickets11
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average9.71
econ8.68
Strike Rate86.07
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches119
Innings88
overs892
Runs1029
wickets185
bestinning6/33
bestmatch6/33
Average15.35
econ4.90
Strike Rate
4W5
5W7
10W0
Matches132
Innings0
overs3237.5
Runs11017
wickets393
bestinning6/24
bestmatch
Average28.03
econ3.40
Strike Rate49.4
4W0
5W15
10W3
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.