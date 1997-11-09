                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Matthew Fisher

Matthew Fisher
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 9 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches39
Innings12
Not Out5
Runs61
High Score19
Average8.71
Strike Rate129.78
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s3
Matches34
Innings18
Not Out10
Runs228
High Score36
Average28.50
Strike Rate98.70
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s20
Matches23
Innings30
Not Out6
Runs314
High Score47
Average13.08
Strike Rate29.67
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s38
Matches1
Innings2
overs27
Runs71
wickets1
bestinning1/67
bestmatch1/71
Average71.00
econ2.62
Strike Rate162.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings39
overs123.5
Runs1128
wickets43
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average26.23
econ9.10
Strike Rate17.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches34
Innings33
overs230.4
Runs1366
wickets32
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average42.68
econ5.92
Strike Rate43.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings41
overs598.3
Runs1898
wickets69
bestinning5/41
bestmatch9/64
Average27.50
econ3.17
Strike Rate52.0
4W3
5W2
10W0
