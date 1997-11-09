Matthew Fisher
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 9 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|61
|High Score
|19
|Average
|8.71
|Strike Rate
|129.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|3
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|228
|High Score
|36
|Average
|28.50
|Strike Rate
|98.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|20
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|314
|High Score
|47
|Average
|13.08
|Strike Rate
|29.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|38
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|27
|Runs
|71
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/67
|bestmatch
|1/71
|Average
|71.00
|econ
|2.62
|Strike Rate
|162.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|39
|overs
|123.5
|Runs
|1128
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|26.23
|econ
|9.10
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|33
|overs
|230.4
|Runs
|1366
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|42.68
|econ
|5.92
|Strike Rate
|43.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|41
|overs
|598.3
|Runs
|1898
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|5/41
|bestmatch
|9/64
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|52.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0