Miles Hammond
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 7 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1457
|High Score
|63
|Average
|21.42
|Strike Rate
|137.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|55
|4s
|169
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|185
|High Score
|95
|Average
|30.83
|Strike Rate
|73.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|19
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2300
|High Score
|169
|Average
|29.87
|Strike Rate
|44.53
|100s
|3
|50s
|14
|6s
|13
|4s
|316
|Matches
|79
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|3
|overs
|19
|Runs
|97
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|19.40
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|22.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|27
|overs
|151.4
|Runs
|702
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/37
|bestmatch
|2/37
|Average
|117.00
|econ
|4.62
|Strike Rate
|151.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0