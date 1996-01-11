                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Miles Hammond

Miles Hammond
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches79
Innings72
Not Out4
Runs1457
High Score63
Average21.42
Strike Rate137.32
100s0
50s3
6s55
4s169
Matches8
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs185
High Score95
Average30.83
Strike Rate73.12
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s19
Matches47
Innings84
Not Out7
Runs2300
High Score169
Average29.87
Strike Rate44.53
100s3
50s14
6s13
4s316
Matches79
Innings1
overs2
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings3
overs19
Runs97
wickets5
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average19.40
econ5.10
Strike Rate22.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings27
overs151.4
Runs702
wickets6
bestinning2/37
bestmatch2/37
Average117.00
econ4.62
Strike Rate151.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
