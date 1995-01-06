                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ryan Higgins

Ryan Higgins
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 7 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches101
Innings89
Not Out27
Runs1554
High Score77
Average25.06
Strike Rate131.91
100s0
50s4
6s57
4s118
Matches33
Innings29
Not Out5
Runs680
High Score81
Average28.33
Strike Rate97.00
100s0
50s3
6s18
4s49
Matches62
Innings99
Not Out11
Runs2748
High Score199
Average31.22
Strike Rate60.52
100s6
50s10
6s17
4s336
Matches101
Innings74
overs189.5
Runs1724
wickets73
bestinning5/13
bestmatch5/13
Average23.61
econ9.08
Strike Rate15.6
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches33
Innings23
overs152.3
Runs845
wickets24
bestinning4/50
bestmatch4/50
Average35.20
econ5.54
Strike Rate38.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings101
overs1851.4
Runs4921
wickets206
bestinning7/42
bestmatch11/96
Average23.88
econ2.65
Strike Rate53.9
4W13
5W7
10W1
