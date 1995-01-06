Ryan Higgins
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|1554
|High Score
|77
|Average
|25.06
|Strike Rate
|131.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|57
|4s
|118
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|680
|High Score
|81
|Average
|28.33
|Strike Rate
|97.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|18
|4s
|49
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|99
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2748
|High Score
|199
|Average
|31.22
|Strike Rate
|60.52
|100s
|6
|50s
|10
|6s
|17
|4s
|336
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|74
|overs
|189.5
|Runs
|1724
|wickets
|73
|bestinning
|5/13
|bestmatch
|5/13
|Average
|23.61
|econ
|9.08
|Strike Rate
|15.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|23
|overs
|152.3
|Runs
|845
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/50
|bestmatch
|4/50
|Average
|35.20
|econ
|5.54
|Strike Rate
|38.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|101
|overs
|1851.4
|Runs
|4921
|wickets
|206
|bestinning
|7/42
|bestmatch
|11/96
|Average
|23.88
|econ
|2.65
|Strike Rate
|53.9
|4W
|13
|5W
|7
|10W
|1