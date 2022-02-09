Chadwick Walton
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 1 month21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|10
|Average
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|65.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|53
|High Score
|19
|Average
|6.62
|Strike Rate
|61.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|225
|High Score
|40
|Average
|13.23
|Strike Rate
|110.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|23
|Matches
|181
|Innings
|172
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|3442
|High Score
|99
|Average
|22.64
|Strike Rate
|124.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|14
|6s
|167
|4s
|291
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1978
|High Score
|169
|Average
|25.68
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|7
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|152
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|3879
|High Score
|125
|Average
|27.51
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|22
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|181
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|7
|overs
|27
|Runs
|85
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|21.25
|econ
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|40.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0