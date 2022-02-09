                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Chadwick Walton

Chadwick Walton
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age37 years, 1 month21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score10
Average3.25
Strike Rate65.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs53
High Score19
Average6.62
Strike Rate61.62
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches19
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs225
High Score40
Average13.23
Strike Rate110.83
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s23
Matches181
Innings172
Not Out20
Runs3442
High Score99
Average22.64
Strike Rate124.43
100s0
50s14
6s167
4s291
Matches90
Innings81
Not Out4
Runs1978
High Score169
Average25.68
Strike Rate
100s4
50s7
6s0
4s0
Matches87
Innings152
Not Out11
Runs3879
High Score125
Average27.51
Strike Rate
100s5
50s22
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches181
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings7
overs27
Runs85
wickets4
bestinning2/10
bestmatch3/14
Average21.25
econ3.14
Strike Rate40.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
