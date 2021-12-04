Devon Thomas
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|238
|High Score
|37
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|65.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|19
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|31
|Average
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|94.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|92
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1440
|High Score
|71
|Average
|18.22
|Strike Rate
|112.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|58
|4s
|110
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2542
|High Score
|117
|Average
|26.75
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|11
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|179
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|5092
|High Score
|172
|Average
|29.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1.1
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|5.50
|econ
|9.42
|Strike Rate
|3.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8
|Runs
|104
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/15
|Average
|52.00
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|7
|overs
|16.5
|Runs
|94
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|47.00
|econ
|5.58
|Strike Rate
|50.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|28
|overs
|191.5
|Runs
|640
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|2/20
|Average
|33.68
|econ
|3.33
|Strike Rate
|60.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0