Devon Thomas

Devon Thomas
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born
Age32 years, 9 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches21
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs238
High Score37
Average14.00
Strike Rate65.38
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s19
Matches12
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs51
High Score31
Average8.50
Strike Rate94.44
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches109
Innings92
Not Out13
Runs1440
High Score71
Average18.22
Strike Rate112.32
100s0
50s4
6s58
4s110
Matches110
Innings104
Not Out9
Runs2542
High Score117
Average26.75
Strike Rate
100s3
50s11
6s0
4s0
Matches100
Innings179
Not Out7
Runs5092
High Score172
Average29.60
Strike Rate
100s7
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings1
overs1.1
Runs11
wickets2
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average5.50
econ9.42
Strike Rate3.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings4
overs8
Runs104
wickets2
bestinning1/15
bestmatch1/15
Average52.00
econ13.00
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches110
Innings7
overs16.5
Runs94
wickets2
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average47.00
econ5.58
Strike Rate50.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches100
Innings28
overs191.5
Runs640
wickets19
bestinning2/20
bestmatch2/20
Average33.68
econ3.33
Strike Rate60.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
