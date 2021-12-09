                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mark Deyal

Mark Deyal
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 4 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out1
Runs380
High Score78
Average19.00
Strike Rate129.69
100s0
50s1
6s19
4s32
Matches10
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs133
High Score68
Average16.62
Strike Rate73.07
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s12
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs12
High Score10
Average6.00
Strike Rate80.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches23
Innings11
overs17
Runs124
wickets4
bestinning2/2
bestmatch2/2
Average31.00
econ7.29
Strike Rate25.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings8
overs57
Runs265
wickets10
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average26.50
econ4.64
Strike Rate34.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs2.3
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
