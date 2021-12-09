Mark Deyal
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|380
|High Score
|78
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|129.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|19
|4s
|32
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|133
|High Score
|68
|Average
|16.62
|Strike Rate
|73.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|10
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|80.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|11
|overs
|17
|Runs
|124
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/2
|bestmatch
|2/2
|Average
|31.00
|econ
|7.29
|Strike Rate
|25.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|overs
|57
|Runs
|265
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|26.50
|econ
|4.64
|Strike Rate
|34.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2.3
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0