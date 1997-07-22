Dom Bess
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|319
|High Score
|57
|Average
|22.78
|Strike Rate
|44.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|39
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|48
|High Score
|24
|Average
|6.85
|Strike Rate
|90.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|176
|High Score
|27
|Average
|10.35
|Strike Rate
|64.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|16
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|2256
|High Score
|107
|Average
|23.25
|Strike Rate
|48.09
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|6
|4s
|307
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|22
|overs
|417
|Runs
|1223
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|8/130
|Average
|33.97
|econ
|2.93
|Strike Rate
|69.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|31
|overs
|92
|Runs
|697
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|27.88
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|25
|overs
|199
|Runs
|1169
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/35
|bestmatch
|3/35
|Average
|55.66
|econ
|5.87
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|122
|overs
|2334.5
|Runs
|6737
|wickets
|210
|bestinning
|7/43
|bestmatch
|10/162
|Average
|32.08
|econ
|2.88
|Strike Rate
|66.7
|4W
|6
|5W
|13
|10W
|1