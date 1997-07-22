                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dom Bess

Dom Bess
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 1 month2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches14
Innings19
Not Out5
Runs319
High Score57
Average22.78
Strike Rate44.92
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s39
Matches32
Innings12
Not Out5
Runs48
High Score24
Average6.85
Strike Rate90.56
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches26
Innings22
Not Out5
Runs176
High Score27
Average10.35
Strike Rate64.00
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s16
Matches76
Innings113
Not Out16
Runs2256
High Score107
Average23.25
Strike Rate48.09
100s1
50s11
6s6
4s307
Matches14
Innings22
overs417
Runs1223
wickets36
bestinning5/30
bestmatch8/130
Average33.97
econ2.93
Strike Rate69.5
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches32
Innings31
overs92
Runs697
wickets25
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average27.88
econ7.57
Strike Rate22.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings25
overs199
Runs1169
wickets21
bestinning3/35
bestmatch3/35
Average55.66
econ5.87
Strike Rate56.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings122
overs2334.5
Runs6737
wickets210
bestinning7/43
bestmatch10/162
Average32.08
econ2.88
Strike Rate66.7
4W6
5W13
10W1
