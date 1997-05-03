James Bracey
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 3 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|8
|Average
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|29.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|723
|High Score
|70
|Average
|21.26
|Strike Rate
|124.01
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|13
|4s
|71
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|942
|High Score
|113
|Average
|47.10
|Strike Rate
|105.96
|100s
|2
|50s
|6
|6s
|21
|4s
|82
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3513
|High Score
|177
|Average
|33.77
|Strike Rate
|46.97
|100s
|9
|50s
|16
|6s
|10
|4s
|435
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|23
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/23
|bestmatch
|1/23
|Average
|23.00
|econ
|7.66
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|2
|overs
|10
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0