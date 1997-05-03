                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
James Bracey

James Bracey
NationalityEngland
Role
Born
Age25 years, 3 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs8
High Score8
Average2.66
Strike Rate29.62
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches43
Innings37
Not Out3
Runs723
High Score70
Average21.26
Strike Rate124.01
100s0
50s3
6s13
4s71
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs942
High Score113
Average47.10
Strike Rate105.96
100s2
50s6
6s21
4s82
Matches64
Innings113
Not Out9
Runs3513
High Score177
Average33.77
Strike Rate46.97
100s9
50s16
6s10
4s435
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings1
overs3
Runs23
wickets1
bestinning1/23
bestmatch1/23
Average23.00
econ7.66
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings2
overs10
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
