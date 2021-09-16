                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Barry McCarthy

NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 11 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches38
Innings26
Not Out6
Runs162
High Score18
Average8.10
Strike Rate56.84
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s13
Matches27
Innings17
Not Out6
Runs151
High Score32
Average13.72
Strike Rate121.77
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s12
Matches57
Innings32
Not Out11
Runs240
High Score32
Average11.42
Strike Rate117.07
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s20
Matches62
Innings43
Not Out12
Runs536
High Score110
Average17.29
Strike Rate90.08
100s1
50s0
6s22
4s37
Matches23
Innings34
Not Out8
Runs523
High Score51
Average20.11
Strike Rate50.14
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s63
Matches38
Innings38
overs315
Runs1819
wickets61
bestinning5/46
bestmatch5/46
Average29.81
econ5.77
Strike Rate30.9
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches27
Innings27
overs94.5
Runs885
wickets25
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average35.40
econ9.33
Strike Rate22.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches57
Innings55
overs186.5
Runs1717
wickets60
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average28.61
econ9.19
Strike Rate18.6
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches62
Innings60
overs479.4
Runs2610
wickets102
bestinning6/39
bestmatch6/39
Average25.58
econ5.44
Strike Rate28.2
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches23
Innings38
overs572
Runs2068
wickets70
bestinning6/63
bestmatch7/120
Average29.54
econ3.61
Strike Rate49.0
4W2
5W3
10W0
