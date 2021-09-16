Barry McCarthy
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 11 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|162
|High Score
|18
|Average
|8.10
|Strike Rate
|56.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|13
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|151
|High Score
|32
|Average
|13.72
|Strike Rate
|121.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|12
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|240
|High Score
|32
|Average
|11.42
|Strike Rate
|117.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|20
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|536
|High Score
|110
|Average
|17.29
|Strike Rate
|90.08
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|22
|4s
|37
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|523
|High Score
|51
|Average
|20.11
|Strike Rate
|50.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|63
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|38
|overs
|315
|Runs
|1819
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|5/46
|Average
|29.81
|econ
|5.77
|Strike Rate
|30.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|overs
|94.5
|Runs
|885
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|35.40
|econ
|9.33
|Strike Rate
|22.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|55
|overs
|186.5
|Runs
|1717
|wickets
|60
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|28.61
|econ
|9.19
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|60
|overs
|479.4
|Runs
|2610
|wickets
|102
|bestinning
|6/39
|bestmatch
|6/39
|Average
|25.58
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|28.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|38
|overs
|572
|Runs
|2068
|wickets
|70
|bestinning
|6/63
|bestmatch
|7/120
|Average
|29.54
|econ
|3.61
|Strike Rate
|49.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0