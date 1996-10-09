Jordan Thompson
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 10 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|658
|High Score
|74
|Average
|16.04
|Strike Rate
|155.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|46
|4s
|36
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|919
|High Score
|98
|Average
|23.56
|Strike Rate
|55.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|19
|4s
|122
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|66
|overs
|184
|Runs
|1739
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|25.20
|econ
|9.45
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|43
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|52
|overs
|819.5
|Runs
|2438
|wickets
|102
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|7/53
|Average
|23.90
|econ
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|48.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0