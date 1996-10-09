                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age25 years, 10 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches74
Innings56
Not Out15
Runs658
High Score74
Average16.04
Strike Rate155.55
100s0
50s4
6s46
4s36
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches30
Innings43
Not Out4
Runs919
High Score98
Average23.56
Strike Rate55.76
100s0
50s4
6s19
4s122
Matches74
Innings66
overs184
Runs1739
wickets69
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average25.20
econ9.45
Strike Rate16.0
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs5
Runs43
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.60
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings52
overs819.5
Runs2438
wickets102
bestinning5/31
bestmatch7/53
Average23.90
econ2.97
Strike Rate48.2
4W3
5W3
10W0
