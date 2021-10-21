Monty Panesar
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 3 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|220
|High Score
|26
|Average
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|29.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|23
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|13
|Average
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|28.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|3
|Average
|1.40
|Strike Rate
|46.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|141
|High Score
|17
|Average
|8.81
|Strike Rate
|56.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|270
|Not Out
|87
|Runs
|1536
|High Score
|46
|Average
|8.39
|Strike Rate
|35.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|85
|overs
|2079.1
|Runs
|5797
|wickets
|167
|bestinning
|6/37
|bestmatch
|11/210
|Average
|34.71
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|74.7
|4W
|4
|5W
|12
|10W
|2
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|overs
|218
|Runs
|980
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|40.83
|econ
|4.49
|Strike Rate
|54.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|40
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/40
|bestmatch
|2/40
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|32
|overs
|108
|Runs
|816
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|30.22
|econ
|7.55
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|0
|overs
|620.5
|Runs
|2892
|wickets
|83
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|34.84
|econ
|4.65
|Strike Rate
|44.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|219
|Innings
|0
|overs
|8032.1
|Runs
|22135
|wickets
|709
|bestinning
|7/60
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.22
|econ
|2.75
|Strike Rate
|67.9
|4W
|26
|5W
|39
|10W
|6