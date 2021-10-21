                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age40 years, 3 months, 29 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches50
Innings68
Not Out23
Runs220
High Score26
Average4.88
Strike Rate29.37
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s23
Matches26
Innings8
Not Out3
Runs26
High Score13
Average5.20
Strike Rate28.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches33
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs7
High Score3
Average1.40
Strike Rate46.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches85
Innings29
Not Out13
Runs141
High Score17
Average8.81
Strike Rate56.17
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches219
Innings270
Not Out87
Runs1536
High Score46
Average8.39
Strike Rate35.59
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches50
Innings85
overs2079.1
Runs5797
wickets167
bestinning6/37
bestmatch11/210
Average34.71
econ2.78
Strike Rate74.7
4W4
5W12
10W2
Matches26
Innings26
overs218
Runs980
wickets24
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average40.83
econ4.49
Strike Rate54.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs40
wickets2
bestinning2/40
bestmatch2/40
Average20.00
econ10.00
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings32
overs108
Runs816
wickets27
bestinning3/14
bestmatch3/14
Average30.22
econ7.55
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings0
overs620.5
Runs2892
wickets83
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average34.84
econ4.65
Strike Rate44.8
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches219
Innings0
overs8032.1
Runs22135
wickets709
bestinning7/60
bestmatch
Average31.22
econ2.75
Strike Rate67.9
4W26
5W39
10W6
