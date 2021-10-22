                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
David Murphy

David Murphy
NationalityScotland
Role
Born
Age33 years, 2 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs58
High Score20
Average11.60
Strike Rate49.15
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs35
High Score20
Average35.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches39
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs129
High Score20
Average10.75
Strike Rate103.20
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s12
Matches40
Innings25
Not Out13
Runs272
High Score31
Average22.66
Strike Rate71.76
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s21
Matches78
Innings105
Not Out22
Runs2205
High Score135
Average26.56
Strike Rate44.47
100s1
50s12
6s14
4s249
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings2
overs6
Runs43
wickets1
bestinning1/40
bestmatch1/40
Average43.00
econ7.16
Strike Rate36.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
