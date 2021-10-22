David Murphy
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 2 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|20
|Average
|11.60
|Strike Rate
|49.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|35
|High Score
|20
|Average
|35.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|129
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.75
|Strike Rate
|103.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|12
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|272
|High Score
|31
|Average
|22.66
|Strike Rate
|71.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|21
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|105
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|2205
|High Score
|135
|Average
|26.56
|Strike Rate
|44.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|14
|4s
|249
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|2
|overs
|6
|Runs
|43
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/40
|bestmatch
|1/40
|Average
|43.00
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0