Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 6 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches26
Innings48
Not Out0
Runs1251
High Score267
Average26.06
Strike Rate54.15
100s2
50s5
6s1
4s174
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs97
High Score58
Average48.50
Strike Rate114.11
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s14
Matches45
Innings43
Not Out2
Runs1228
High Score108
Average29.95
Strike Rate147.41
100s1
50s5
6s39
4s134
Matches26
Innings25
Not Out2
Runs840
High Score120
Average36.52
Strike Rate75.94
100s1
50s5
6s0
4s92
Matches84
Innings150
Not Out3
Runs4317
High Score267
Average29.36
Strike Rate56.37
100s6
50s25
6s10
4s623
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings1
overs2
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings1
overs11
Runs33
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

