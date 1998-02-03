Zak Crawley
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 6 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|48
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1251
|High Score
|267
|Average
|26.06
|Strike Rate
|54.15
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|1
|4s
|174
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|97
|High Score
|58
|Average
|48.50
|Strike Rate
|114.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1228
|High Score
|108
|Average
|29.95
|Strike Rate
|147.41
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|39
|4s
|134
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|840
|High Score
|120
|Average
|36.52
|Strike Rate
|75.94
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|92
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|150
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|4317
|High Score
|267
|Average
|29.36
|Strike Rate
|56.37
|100s
|6
|50s
|25
|6s
|10
|4s
|623
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|1
|overs
|11
|Runs
|33
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0