Ollie Pope
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1387
|High Score
|145
|Average
|30.15
|Strike Rate
|52.93
|100s
|2
|50s
|8
|6s
|5
|4s
|155
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1055
|High Score
|62
|Average
|31.02
|Strike Rate
|134.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|15
|4s
|100
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|767
|High Score
|93
|Average
|33.34
|Strike Rate
|79.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|11
|4s
|52
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|117
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|5139
|High Score
|274
|Average
|49.89
|Strike Rate
|62.05
|100s
|14
|50s
|20
|6s
|25
|4s
|641
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0