Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches28
Innings50
Not Out4
Runs1387
High Score145
Average30.15
Strike Rate52.93
100s2
50s8
6s5
4s155
Matches47
Innings45
Not Out11
Runs1055
High Score62
Average31.02
Strike Rate134.73
100s0
50s3
6s15
4s100
Matches31
Innings28
Not Out5
Runs767
High Score93
Average33.34
Strike Rate79.48
100s0
50s5
6s11
4s52
Matches74
Innings117
Not Out14
Runs5139
High Score274
Average49.89
Strike Rate62.05
100s14
50s20
6s25
4s641
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
