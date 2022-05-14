                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches9
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs125
High Score42
Average8.92
Strike Rate38.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s14
Matches49
Innings23
Not Out10
Runs92
High Score31
Average7.07
Strike Rate96.84
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches15
Innings11
Not Out3
Runs122
High Score30
Average15.25
Strike Rate88.40
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches76
Innings113
Not Out19
Runs1862
High Score110
Average19.80
Strike Rate58.26
100s1
50s7
6s5
4s257
Matches9
Innings17
overs314.4
Runs830
wickets39
bestinning5/65
bestmatch7/81
Average21.28
econ2.63
Strike Rate48.4
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches49
Innings46
overs147.2
Runs1306
wickets45
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average29.02
econ8.86
Strike Rate19.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs104.2
Runs623
wickets16
bestinning3/31
bestmatch3/31
Average38.93
econ5.97
Strike Rate39.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings135
overs2414
Runs7088
wickets339
bestinning9/78
bestmatch14/135
Average20.90
econ2.93
Strike Rate42.7
4W22
5W20
10W5
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.