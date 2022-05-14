Ollie Robinson
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|125
|High Score
|42
|Average
|8.92
|Strike Rate
|38.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|92
|High Score
|31
|Average
|7.07
|Strike Rate
|96.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|122
|High Score
|30
|Average
|15.25
|Strike Rate
|88.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|1862
|High Score
|110
|Average
|19.80
|Strike Rate
|58.26
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|5
|4s
|257
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|17
|overs
|314.4
|Runs
|830
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|5/65
|bestmatch
|7/81
|Average
|21.28
|econ
|2.63
|Strike Rate
|48.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|46
|overs
|147.2
|Runs
|1306
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|29.02
|econ
|8.86
|Strike Rate
|19.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|104.2
|Runs
|623
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/31
|Average
|38.93
|econ
|5.97
|Strike Rate
|39.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|135
|overs
|2414
|Runs
|7088
|wickets
|339
|bestinning
|9/78
|bestmatch
|14/135
|Average
|20.90
|econ
|2.93
|Strike Rate
|42.7
|4W
|22
|5W
|20
|10W
|5