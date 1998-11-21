                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Will Jacks

Will Jacks
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 9 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches98
Innings91
Not Out8
Runs2436
High Score108
Average29.34
Strike Rate154.86
100s1
50s19
6s119
4s243
Matches22
Innings21
Not Out0
Runs506
High Score121
Average24.09
Strike Rate95.65
100s1
50s2
6s13
4s65
Matches41
Innings59
Not Out8
Runs1790
High Score150
Average35.09
Strike Rate57.11
100s3
50s12
6s25
4s241
Matches98
Innings38
overs79.5
Runs578
wickets22
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average26.27
econ7.24
Strike Rate21.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings17
overs80.2
Runs423
wickets11
bestinning2/32
bestmatch2/32
Average38.45
econ5.26
Strike Rate43.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches41
Innings30
overs356.3
Runs1119
wickets21
bestinning4/65
bestmatch5/92
Average53.28
econ3.13
Strike Rate101.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
