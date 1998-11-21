Will Jacks
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 9 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2436
|High Score
|108
|Average
|29.34
|Strike Rate
|154.86
|100s
|1
|50s
|19
|6s
|119
|4s
|243
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|506
|High Score
|121
|Average
|24.09
|Strike Rate
|95.65
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|13
|4s
|65
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1790
|High Score
|150
|Average
|35.09
|Strike Rate
|57.11
|100s
|3
|50s
|12
|6s
|25
|4s
|241
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|38
|overs
|79.5
|Runs
|578
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|26.27
|econ
|7.24
|Strike Rate
|21.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|17
|overs
|80.2
|Runs
|423
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/32
|bestmatch
|2/32
|Average
|38.45
|econ
|5.26
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|30
|overs
|356.3
|Runs
|1119
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/65
|bestmatch
|5/92
|Average
|53.28
|econ
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|101.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0