Dominic Drakes

Dominic Drakes
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 6 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
Matches10
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs15
High Score5
Average3.00
Strike Rate78.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches34
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs172
High Score48
Average13.23
Strike Rate139.83
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s14
Matches25
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs261
High Score38
Average17.40
Strike Rate70.54
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s21
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs60
High Score33
Average20.00
Strike Rate37.50
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches10
Innings10
overs32
Runs290
wickets6
bestinning1/19
bestmatch1/19
Average48.33
econ9.06
Strike Rate32.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings34
overs114.1
Runs1025
wickets36
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average28.47
econ8.97
Strike Rate19.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings25
overs166.1
Runs866
wickets26
bestinning4/44
bestmatch4/44
Average33.30
econ5.21
Strike Rate38.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings4
overs40.2
Runs137
wickets4
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/51
Average34.25
econ3.39
Strike Rate60.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
