Dominic Drakes
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 6 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|5
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|78.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|172
|High Score
|48
|Average
|13.23
|Strike Rate
|139.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|14
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|261
|High Score
|38
|Average
|17.40
|Strike Rate
|70.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|21
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|33
|Average
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|37.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|32
|Runs
|290
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|48.33
|econ
|9.06
|Strike Rate
|32.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|overs
|114.1
|Runs
|1025
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|28.47
|econ
|8.97
|Strike Rate
|19.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|166.1
|Runs
|866
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|4/44
|bestmatch
|4/44
|Average
|33.30
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|38.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|40.2
|Runs
|137
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/51
|Average
|34.25
|econ
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|60.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0