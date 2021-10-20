                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
James Celestine

James Celestine
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs60
High Score20
Average7.50
Strike Rate44.44
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score7
Average3.00
Strike Rate52.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score7
Average3.50
Strike Rate51.85
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs60
High Score20
Average7.50
Strike Rate44.44
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches6
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs197
High Score47
Average16.41
Strike Rate60.61
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s28
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
