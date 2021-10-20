James Celestine
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 10 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|20
|Average
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|7
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|52.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|7
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|51.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|60
|High Score
|20
|Average
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|197
|High Score
|47
|Average
|16.41
|Strike Rate
|60.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|28
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0