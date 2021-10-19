                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
David Hemp

David Hemp
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age51 years, 9 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out3
Runs641
High Score102
Average33.73
Strike Rate70.28
100s1
50s4
6s7
4s68
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs20
High Score20
Average10.00
Strike Rate62.50
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches63
Innings59
Not Out9
Runs1367
High Score74
Average27.34
Strike Rate110.24
100s0
50s6
6s28
4s113
Matches309
Innings278
Not Out33
Runs6844
High Score170
Average27.93
Strike Rate
100s8
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches271
Innings462
Not Out43
Runs15520
High Score247
Average37.04
Strike Rate
100s30
50s86
6s0
4s0
Matches22
Innings4
overs19
Runs119
wickets1
bestinning1/25
bestmatch1/25
Average119.00
econ6.26
Strike Rate114.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches63
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches309
Innings0
overs65.3
Runs357
wickets13
bestinning4/32
bestmatch4/32
Average27.46
econ5.45
Strike Rate30.20
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches271
Innings0
overs189
Runs821
wickets17
bestinning3/23
bestmatch
Average48.29
econ4.34
Strike Rate66.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
