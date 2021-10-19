David Hemp
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|51 years, 9 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|641
|High Score
|102
|Average
|33.73
|Strike Rate
|70.28
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|7
|4s
|68
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|20
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1367
|High Score
|74
|Average
|27.34
|Strike Rate
|110.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|28
|4s
|113
|Matches
|309
|Innings
|278
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|6844
|High Score
|170
|Average
|27.93
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|271
|Innings
|462
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|15520
|High Score
|247
|Average
|37.04
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|86
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|4
|overs
|19
|Runs
|119
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/25
|bestmatch
|1/25
|Average
|119.00
|econ
|6.26
|Strike Rate
|114.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|309
|Innings
|0
|overs
|65.3
|Runs
|357
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/32
|bestmatch
|4/32
|Average
|27.46
|econ
|5.45
|Strike Rate
|30.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|271
|Innings
|0
|overs
|189
|Runs
|821
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|Average
|48.29
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|66.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0