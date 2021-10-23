                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Marc Petrie

Marc Petrie
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 5 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score3
Average1.50
Strike Rate16.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs16
High Score7
Average4.00
Strike Rate39.02
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
