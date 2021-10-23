Marc Petrie
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|1.50
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|7
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|39.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0