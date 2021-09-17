Oliver James
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 4 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|27
|Average
|13.60
|Strike Rate
|68.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|13
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|144
|High Score
|26
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|161.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|8
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|173
|High Score
|26
|Average
|12.35
|Strike Rate
|150.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|12
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|27
|Average
|14.45
|Strike Rate
|80.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|27
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0