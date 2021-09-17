                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Oliver James
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 4 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs68
High Score27
Average13.60
Strike Rate68.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s13
Matches14
Innings14
Not Out2
Runs144
High Score26
Average12.00
Strike Rate161.79
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s8
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs173
High Score26
Average12.35
Strike Rate150.43
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s12
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs159
High Score27
Average14.45
Strike Rate80.30
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s27
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings1
overs2
Runs19
wickets1
bestinning1/19
bestmatch1/19
Average19.00
econ9.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings1
overs2
Runs19
wickets1
bestinning1/19
bestmatch1/19
Average19.00
econ9.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
