Qasim Sheikh

NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs63
High Score23
Average10.50
Strike Rate45.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches13
Innings12
Not Out1
Runs85
High Score23
Average7.72
Strike Rate43.36
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings26
Not Out1
Runs691
High Score108
Average27.64
Strike Rate39.21
100s3
50s3
6s3
4s77
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
