Qasim Sheikh
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|63
|High Score
|23
|Average
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|45.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|85
|High Score
|23
|Average
|7.72
|Strike Rate
|43.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|691
|High Score
|108
|Average
|27.64
|Strike Rate
|39.21
|100s
|3
|50s
|3
|6s
|3
|4s
|77
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0