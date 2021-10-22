Andrew Britton
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|36
|Average
|15.50
|Strike Rate
|92.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|5
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|6
|Runs
|37
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.16
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|24.1
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|5.46
|Strike Rate
|24.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|39
|Runs
|174
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|24.85
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|33.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|13.3
|Runs
|51
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.77
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0