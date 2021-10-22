                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Andrew Britton

Andrew Britton
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 6 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs2
High Score2
Average1.00
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs62
High Score36
Average15.50
Strike Rate92.53
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s5
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
overs6
Runs37
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.16
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs24.1
Runs132
wickets6
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average22.00
econ5.46
Strike Rate24.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs39
Runs174
wickets7
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average24.85
econ4.46
Strike Rate33.40
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs13.3
Runs51
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.77
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.