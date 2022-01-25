                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Venugopal Rao

Venugopal Rao
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age40 years, 5 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches16
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs218
High Score61
Average24.22
Strike Rate60.05
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s16
Matches83
Innings71
Not Out12
Runs1390
High Score71
Average23.55
Strike Rate121.71
100s0
50s7
6s50
4s107
Matches137
Innings122
Not Out16
Runs4110
High Score115
Average38.77
Strike Rate
100s11
50s25
6s0
4s0
Matches121
Innings192
Not Out19
Runs7081
High Score228
Average40.93
Strike Rate
100s17
50s30
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings25
overs51
Runs448
wickets8
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average56.00
econ8.78
Strike Rate38.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches137
Innings0
overs507.1
Runs2477
wickets53
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average46.73
econ4.88
Strike Rate57.4
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches121
Innings0
overs872
Runs2452
wickets66
bestinning4/34
bestmatch
Average37.15
econ2.81
Strike Rate79.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
