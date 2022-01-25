Venugopal Rao
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 5 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|218
|High Score
|61
|Average
|24.22
|Strike Rate
|60.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|16
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|71
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1390
|High Score
|71
|Average
|23.55
|Strike Rate
|121.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|50
|4s
|107
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|122
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|4110
|High Score
|115
|Average
|38.77
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|25
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|192
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|7081
|High Score
|228
|Average
|40.93
|Strike Rate
|100s
|17
|50s
|30
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|25
|overs
|51
|Runs
|448
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|56.00
|econ
|8.78
|Strike Rate
|38.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|137
|Innings
|0
|overs
|507.1
|Runs
|2477
|wickets
|53
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|46.73
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|57.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|0
|overs
|872
|Runs
|2452
|wickets
|66
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|37.15
|econ
|2.81
|Strike Rate
|79.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0