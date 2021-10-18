                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches6
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs23
High Score13
Average23.00
Strike Rate127.77
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches29
Innings44
Not Out5
Runs571
High Score82
Average14.64
Strike Rate66.86
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s72
Matches6
Innings6
overs44.5
Runs206
wickets15
bestinning5/30
bestmatch5/30
Average13.73
econ4.59
Strike Rate17.90
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches29
Innings53
overs860.2
Runs2274
wickets130
bestinning9/42
bestmatch11/79
Average17.49
econ2.64
Strike Rate39.7
4W4
5W9
10W2
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.