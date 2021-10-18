Rashid Latif
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 10 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|23
|High Score
|13
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|127.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|571
|High Score
|82
|Average
|14.64
|Strike Rate
|66.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|72
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|44.5
|Runs
|206
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|5/30
|bestmatch
|5/30
|Average
|13.73
|econ
|4.59
|Strike Rate
|17.90
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|53
|overs
|860.2
|Runs
|2274
|wickets
|130
|bestinning
|9/42
|bestmatch
|11/79
|Average
|17.49
|econ
|2.64
|Strike Rate
|39.7
|4W
|4
|5W
|9
|10W
|2